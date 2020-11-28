State Street Corp Sells 27,729 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

State Street Corp lowered its position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 803,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,729 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.21% of Penumbra worth $156,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Penumbra by 1,466.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Penumbra by 236.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Penumbra alerts:

In related news, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.74, for a total transaction of $1,063,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,703.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.73, for a total value of $1,605,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,591 shares of company stock valued at $8,661,048. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PEN opened at $226.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Penumbra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.80 and a twelve month high of $277.00. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 781.37 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $240.10 and its 200 day moving average is $207.05.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $151.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.60 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 1.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEN. ValuEngine downgraded Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Penumbra from $214.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America downgraded Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Penumbra from $264.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.38.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.