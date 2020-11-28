State Street Corp Decreases Stock Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

State Street Corp lessened its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,654,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 105,297 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.07% of Tetra Tech worth $157,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,450,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,755,000 after buying an additional 189,460 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,001,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,667,000 after buying an additional 6,222 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 837,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,979,000 after buying an additional 37,222 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 620,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,318,000 after buying an additional 17,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 482,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,157,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

TTEK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Tetra Tech from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Tetra Tech from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tetra Tech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.33.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $122.85 on Friday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.61 and a 1-year high of $127.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 48.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $589.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.45%.

In other news, President Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 18,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.08, for a total transaction of $1,786,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 59,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.76, for a total value of $7,315,701.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,870 shares in the company, valued at $32,904,071.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,415 shares of company stock worth $18,349,225 over the last ninety days. 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

