SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,912 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STLD. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 63.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3,586.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

NASDAQ STLD opened at $37.65 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.98 and a fifty-two week high of $38.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.43 and a 200-day moving average of $29.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

