Fifth Third Bancorp Makes New $122,000 Investment in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FVAC)

Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FVAC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $68,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Value Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $96,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortress Value Acquisition news, major shareholder Holdings I. Lp Principal bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:FVAC opened at $22.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.86. Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $16.41.

