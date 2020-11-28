State Street Corp Lowers Stock Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

State Street Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,197,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 509,318 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Natera were worth $158,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Natera by 51.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Natera by 5.2% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 8,651 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Natera by 11.1% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Natera by 602.4% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 19,169 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total value of $1,634,924.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,400 shares in the company, valued at $972,306. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 9,720 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.56, for a total transaction of $598,363.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,583.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 745,212 shares of company stock valued at $55,327,703 in the last quarter. 9.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $88.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.78. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $90.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.03 and a beta of 1.50.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). Natera had a negative net margin of 44.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.41%. The business had revenue of $98.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTRA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Natera from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Natera from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Natera has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.27.

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

