iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,585,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 94,170 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.58% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $160,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 33.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 31.1% during the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 308.7% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $214,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWT opened at $50.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.50. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52 week low of $29.15 and a 52 week high of $50.43.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

