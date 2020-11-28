State Street Corp Has $159.39 Million Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

State Street Corp lowered its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,652,215 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 153,749 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.11% of Jabil worth $159,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Jabil during the second quarter worth approximately $946,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Jabil by 29.4% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 49,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 11,342 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Jabil by 100.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 266,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,496,000 after buying an additional 133,726 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil during the second quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Jabil by 1,465.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 44,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 41,675 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $120,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,076.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $76,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,991,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $418,330. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE JBL opened at $39.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.63 and a twelve month high of $44.20. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.16 and its 200 day moving average is $33.55.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. Jabil had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Jabil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Jabil from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Jabil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.33.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

