Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.5% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 49,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 12.3% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $39.01 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $18.66 and a one year high of $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.38, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $307.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WPM shares. Scotiabank reissued a “sector outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.09.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.