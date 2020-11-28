Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) by 62.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,825 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 36.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.5% during the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 12,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 7.0% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCL stock opened at $21.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Carnival Co. & Plc has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $51.94. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.00.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported ($2.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.20) by $0.01. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.37 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & Plc will post -7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Glasier bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $140,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,294.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CCL shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays raised Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.16.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

