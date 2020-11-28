CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Stock Holdings Lifted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 25.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,887 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.09% of CEVA worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CEVA in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of CEVA by 321.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in shares of CEVA by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of CEVA by 188.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CEVA in the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CEVA. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of CEVA in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of CEVA from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Northland Securities raised shares of CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of CEVA from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CEVA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

CEVA stock opened at $39.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $880.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,958.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.69. CEVA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $46.50.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 million. CEVA had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

