TD Asset Management Inc. Has $4.80 Million Stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 8.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ExlService were worth $4,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in ExlService by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in ExlService in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $428,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in ExlService by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,113,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,576,000 after purchasing an additional 46,043 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in ExlService in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in ExlService by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares during the period. 95.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXLS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ExlService from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ExlService from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet raised shares of ExlService from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.11.

In related news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 45,511 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $3,549,858.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,999,278. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 2,500 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $199,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,837,856.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 48,216 shares of company stock worth $3,766,598 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ExlService stock opened at $84.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.61 and a 1-year high of $86.25.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.43 million. ExlService had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 13.65%. ExlService’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

