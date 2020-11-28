SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,285 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,756 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in SLM by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in SLM by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 27,714 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in SLM by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its stake in SLM by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 328,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management increased its stake in SLM by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 97,623 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 8,375 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SLM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on SLM from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet raised SLM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded SLM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SLM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SLM opened at $11.03 on Friday. SLM Co. has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $12.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.07.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $364.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.42 million. SLM had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 21.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is 9.45%.

In other news, EVP Paul F. Thome sold 32,903 shares of SLM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $304,352.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

