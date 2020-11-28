Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Hexcel during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Hexcel during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Hexcel by 126.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,810 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Hexcel by 70.2% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,236 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Hexcel during the second quarter worth approximately $166,000.

HXL stock opened at $51.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.20. Hexcel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.54 and a 52-week high of $80.57.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The aerospace company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $286.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.43 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. Hexcel’s revenue was down 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HXL shares. Barclays increased their price target on Hexcel from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group downgraded Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded Hexcel from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Hexcel from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.71.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

