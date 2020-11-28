TD Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,028 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of ONE Gas worth $4,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. QV Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of ONE Gas by 136.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total value of $59,586.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,408.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OGS stock opened at $79.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.21. ONE Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.67 and a fifty-two week high of $96.97.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $244.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.40 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OGS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ONE Gas from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group raised ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on ONE Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised ONE Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.60.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates in three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial and industrial, transportation and wholesale, and public authority customers.

