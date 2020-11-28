Fifth Third Bancorp Has $128,000 Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 29.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,046 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in F5 Networks during the second quarter worth $83,778,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in F5 Networks by 57.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,001,294 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $122,925,000 after purchasing an additional 365,844 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in F5 Networks by 100.6% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 440,213 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $61,401,000 after purchasing an additional 220,747 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in F5 Networks by 38.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 746,381 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $91,633,000 after purchasing an additional 208,220 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP lifted its position in F5 Networks by 253.6% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 239,391 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $33,389,000 after purchasing an additional 171,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $32,125.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Geng Lin sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.62, for a total value of $360,916.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,961 shares in the company, valued at $398,609.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,378 shares of company stock worth $1,370,148. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

F5 Networks stock opened at $164.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.78 and a 52-week high of $167.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The network technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.06. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $614.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

FFIV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Colliers Securities increased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. MKM Partners raised shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of F5 Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.89.

F5 Networks Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the availability, security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.