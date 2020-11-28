State Street Corp Has $163.40 Million Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

State Street Corp lowered its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,708,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,261 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $163,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 24.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,912,000 after buying an additional 18,005 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 102.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 8,723 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 17.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point View Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 13.1% during the third quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JLL opened at $133.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $78.29 and a twelve month high of $178.55. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.53 and its 200 day moving average is $106.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $1.74. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.52 EPS. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $144.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.50.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

