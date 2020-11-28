Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Stock Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Sonoco Products by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,324,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,237,000 after buying an additional 397,025 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 94.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,895,000 after buying an additional 208,247 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 44.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 663,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,864,000 after buying an additional 204,910 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 20.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,127,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,566,000 after buying an additional 189,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 9.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,351,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,028,000 after purchasing an additional 114,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SON shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sonoco Products from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Argus cut Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group started coverage on Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

SON stock opened at $58.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.64. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $37.30 and a 52 week high of $62.77.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

