Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Stock Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 568.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $366,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Zillow Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Zillow Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 180,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 52.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 12,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Jeremy Wacksman sold 1,539 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total value of $131,861.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,052.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Aimee Johnson sold 1,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $185,926.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,080,667.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 747,066 shares of company stock valued at $76,337,703. 19.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on Z. Benchmark increased their target price on Zillow Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $113.00 target price (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Zillow Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.60.

Zillow Group stock opened at $108.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a PE ratio of -55.13 and a beta of 1.14. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $119.47.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

