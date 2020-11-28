Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,965 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,437 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of Evans Bancorp worth $6,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVBN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 43.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 6.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 14,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 572.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 14.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 24.6% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period.

NYSEAMERICAN EVBN opened at $27.62 on Friday. Evans Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $41.29.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $21.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.21 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evans Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Evans Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Evans Bancorp from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th.

About Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds.

