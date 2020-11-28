Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 337 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 1,604.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Pool were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 168,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 128,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,990,000 after purchasing an additional 20,735 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 908.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 22,621 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Joslin sold 5,000 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.24, for a total value of $1,801,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,007,121.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 609 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.04, for a total value of $227,790.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 14,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,401,885.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,049 shares of company stock valued at $21,314,267. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on POOL. Stephens began coverage on Pool in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Sidoti raised their price objective on Pool from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $326.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.50.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $343.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.95 and a beta of 0.86. Pool Co. has a one year low of $160.35 and a one year high of $391.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $351.37 and its 200-day moving average is $304.74.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.20 million. Pool had a return on equity of 69.72% and a net margin of 8.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.79%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

