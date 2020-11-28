SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Position in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 600,728 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,700 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in VEON were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VEON. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VEON by 8.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 219,193 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 17,387 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VEON by 11.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 731,602 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 73,820 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VEON by 159.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,792 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 21,392 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VEON in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VEON in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VEON. ValuEngine upgraded VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on VEON in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1.90 target price for the company. VTB Capital upgraded VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.80 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered VEON from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.14.

Shares of VEON stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.50. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. VEON Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $2.78.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

