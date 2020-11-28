Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 12.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,756 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 154.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 258.1% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 37.3% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 63,653 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total transaction of $4,505,359.34. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 222,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,743,666.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 2,900 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $188,848.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,083,853.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,362,158 shares of company stock valued at $91,967,751. 48.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $69.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. The company has a market cap of $52.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.93. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $71.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.35.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.62. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 129.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Dell Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.68.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

