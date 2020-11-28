SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 426.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 24,703 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FORM. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 13.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in FormFactor by 30.6% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FormFactor alerts:

In other news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 5,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $225,239.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $577,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 401,633 shares in the company, valued at $9,277,722.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,104 shares of company stock valued at $4,756,288 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FORM stock opened at $41.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 41.97 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. FormFactor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $42.11.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $178.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.65 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.52%. Equities research analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FORM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of FormFactor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.56.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, and thermal sub-systems. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, graphic processors, radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensors, electro-optical, DRAM memory, NAND flash memory and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM).

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.