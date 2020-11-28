TD Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,961 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $3,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. FMR LLC grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,708,000 after purchasing an additional 103,160 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on AAP shares. Cfra raised shares of Advance Auto Parts to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $137.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.91.

NYSE:AAP opened at $149.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.33 and a fifty-two week high of $170.50.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.21%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

