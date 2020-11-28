TD Asset Management Inc. Has $3.55 Million Position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,337 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Denali Therapeutics worth $3,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $359,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 24.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 7,979 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 38.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 56.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 9,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

DNLI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet cut Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BTIG Research lowered Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $61.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Denali Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.73.

Shares of DNLI opened at $61.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.17 and a 200-day moving average of $34.36. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of -27.72 and a beta of 1.74. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $12.39 and a one year high of $72.00.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.19 by ($4.73). The firm had revenue of $9.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.69 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 968.59% and a negative return on equity of 39.19%. Equities research analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 10,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $501,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 3,689 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $114,359.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,689 shares of company stock valued at $3,954,259. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

