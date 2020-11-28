State Street Corp Decreases Stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

State Street Corp reduced its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 721,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,371 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.72% of Lithia Motors worth $164,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LAD. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,342,000 after purchasing an additional 232,319 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,328,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 1,310.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 207,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,271,000 after buying an additional 192,678 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,827,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter worth about $24,979,000.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

In other news, SVP Thomas Dobry sold 2,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.43, for a total transaction of $560,359.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAD stock opened at $302.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $264.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.57. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.74 and a twelve month high of $310.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.21 by $0.68. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 17.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

LAD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lithia Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.44.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.