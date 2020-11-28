FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Stock Position Raised by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of FibroGen worth $3,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of FibroGen by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FibroGen by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FibroGen by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FibroGen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of FibroGen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $40.17 on Friday. FibroGen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.65 and a 1-year high of $51.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.68 and its 200-day moving average is $41.40. The company has a current ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 9.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $1.15. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 60.97% and a negative net margin of 287.01%. The company had revenue of $44.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. FibroGen’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FGEN shares. ValuEngine downgraded FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James assumed coverage on FibroGen in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on FibroGen from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

In other news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 3,070 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $133,944.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 272,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,877,220.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider K Peony Yu sold 3,351 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $147,477.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,755,085.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,425 shares of company stock worth $1,554,175 in the last three months. 3.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

