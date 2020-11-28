TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,018 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,018 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $3,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Henry Schein in the second quarter worth about $2,226,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Henry Schein by 214.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 403,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,506,000 after buying an additional 274,727 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Henry Schein in the second quarter worth about $1,225,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Henry Schein by 1.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 80,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Henry Schein by 24.0% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 23,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 4,461 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $63.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.29. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.85 and a 52 week high of $73.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.92.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HSIC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Henry Schein from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of Henry Schein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.91.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.