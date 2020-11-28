TD Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $3,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after buying an additional 503,482 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 2nd quarter worth $959,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 681 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,581 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,696,000 after buying an additional 10,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 2nd quarter worth $295,000.

NASDAQ TNDM opened at $90.75 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.69 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.62 and a 200-day moving average of $100.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.00 and a beta of 0.42.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 16,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.88, for a total transaction of $1,795,797.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 39,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.36, for a total value of $4,357,739.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,992.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,849 shares of company stock valued at $16,648,585. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TNDM shares. BidaskClub downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $102.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.80.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

