TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,207 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $3,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNP. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 12.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 68,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 7,368 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 39.7% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 64,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 18,298 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 4.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 10.7% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 52,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 14.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 103,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 13,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $24.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.58 and a 12-month high of $27.53. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.34, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.95.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.78% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 33.52%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CNP. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays raised their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CenterPoint Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.18.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

