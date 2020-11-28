Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 891,033 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 29,970 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.34% of Hudbay Minerals worth $3,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 482.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,438,565 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,633,000 after buying an additional 10,303,670 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 841.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,098,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,847,000 after buying an additional 1,875,400 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 9.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 719,797 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 64,309 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 4.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 593,231 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 22,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 1.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 535,900 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HBM opened at $6.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $6.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 2.49.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $8.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $6.50 to $7.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.08.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

