TD Asset Management Inc. Has $3.66 Million Stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,501 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Papa John’s International worth $3,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PZZA. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 710.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 519.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on PZZA shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Papa John’s International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $108.00 to $95.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. CL King lifted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Papa John’s International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.41.

Shares of PZZA stock opened at $81.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.26. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $102.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.01, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $472.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.15 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 15.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

