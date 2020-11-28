Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Holdings Raised by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $3,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 14.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,306,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,041,218,000 after purchasing an additional 292,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,622,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $836,193,000 after buying an additional 39,908 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $368,340,000 after buying an additional 84,608 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $133,448,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 107.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 233,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $105,244,000 after buying an additional 120,850 shares during the period. 60.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BIO stock opened at $535.07 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $309.38 and a fifty-two week high of $648.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $578.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $512.15. The firm has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.15. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 147.91%. The company had revenue of $647.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $666.00 price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $625.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

In other news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $640.72, for a total transaction of $768,864.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,911.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

