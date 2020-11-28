Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Stake Raised by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,312 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $3,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 570.3% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. 76.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMN opened at $99.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $34.44 and a 12-month high of $103.73.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EMN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a $91.00 price target for the company. Truist raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

In other news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 7,938 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total transaction of $716,245.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,208,984.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lucian Boldea sold 500 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total value of $41,070.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,003.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,462 shares of company stock worth $6,026,824 in the last three months. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

