TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 8,527 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 120.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,598 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,527 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Jean Compeau sold 2,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.11, for a total transaction of $530,220.00. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total value of $324,643.02. Following the transaction, the president now owns 133,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,549,506.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,134 shares of company stock valued at $12,035,563 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PANW opened at $295.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.82. The company has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.39 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.47 and a 52-week high of $298.50.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 9.61% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.11.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

