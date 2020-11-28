TD Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 69.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $3,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Roku in the second quarter worth $55,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Roku in the third quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Roku by 153.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Roku in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Roku in the second quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Roku news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.57, for a total value of $56,172.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 306 shares in the company, valued at $56,172.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.38, for a total transaction of $296,934.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,190,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 220,363 shares of company stock worth $42,589,269. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

ROKU stock opened at $275.34 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.22 and a 1 year high of $284.00. The company has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -239.43 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $231.51 and a 200 day moving average of $166.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $451.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.48 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 19.43%. Roku’s revenue was up 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROKU. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Roku from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Roku from $185.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Roku from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Roku from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.04.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

