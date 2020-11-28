TD Asset Management Inc. Has $3.96 Million Stock Holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,840 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Gibraltar Industries worth $3,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROCK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Sidoti upped their price target on Gibraltar Industries from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

ROCK stock opened at $66.40 on Friday. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $74.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.02 and its 200-day moving average is $57.09.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $329.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.68 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, industrial, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Industrial and Infrastructure Products.

