SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,951 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSA. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 12.9% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,211,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,333,000 after purchasing an additional 252,193 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 4,395.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 223,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,620,000 after purchasing an additional 218,890 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 51,776.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 197,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,560,000 after purchasing an additional 196,751 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 46.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 206,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,678,000 after purchasing an additional 65,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 41.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 202,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,131,000 after purchasing an additional 58,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSA stock opened at $148.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.90. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1-year low of $83.57 and a 1-year high of $152.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 42.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.16). MSA Safety had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. Equities research analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MSA Safety presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.25.

In other MSA Safety news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.03, for a total value of $98,765.43. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,094,958.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 16,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total value of $2,308,299.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,313,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,857 shares of company stock worth $3,528,525 in the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSA Safety Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

