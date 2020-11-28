Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 34.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 133,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,922 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $3,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in FOX in the second quarter valued at $820,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in FOX by 2.4% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,702,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,656,000 after acquiring an additional 40,608 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in FOX in the second quarter valued at $410,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of FOX by 140.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 24,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FOX by 16.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,306,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,644,000 after buying an additional 4,494,348 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FOXA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FOX from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on FOX from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on FOX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine cut FOX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FOX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.17.

FOXA opened at $29.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.16. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $19.81 and a 12 month high of $39.74.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

