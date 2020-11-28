TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 771,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,937 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cronos Group were worth $3,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 23.1% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cronos Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 76,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Cronos Group by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 55,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cronos Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 124,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Cronos Group by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 5,677 shares during the period. 11.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Cronos Group from $5.60 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cronos Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cronos Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.89.

NASDAQ:CRON opened at $8.47 on Friday. Cronos Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.07.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.25. Cronos Group had a net margin of 266.31% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $11.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 96.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jason Marc Adler sold 769,339 shares of Cronos Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total value of $5,946,990.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,579,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,856,381.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael Ryan Gorenstein sold 1,289,350 shares of Cronos Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total transaction of $9,322,000.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,258,689 shares of company stock worth $16,761,991 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through ecommerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON).

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.