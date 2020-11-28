Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,290 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $3,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 225.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 118.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3,041.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 2,386 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $216,028.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,664,592.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OLLI. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.24.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $91.50 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.83 and a fifty-two week high of $112.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $529.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.88 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

