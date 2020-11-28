Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTD. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,644 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,374,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 6.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 146.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,710 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,850,000 after buying an additional 8,734 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 26.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 758 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 10,633.3% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 6,380 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,126.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of 47.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.41. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $579.40 and a one year high of $1,228.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,085.83 and a 200 day moving average of $929.17.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.02 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $807.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.04 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 138.77% and a net margin of 18.61%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 23.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total transaction of $1,317,282.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at $6,185,552.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total value of $458,802.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,765.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,004 shares of company stock valued at $3,552,170. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

MTD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $880.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $770.00 to $880.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $756.55.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

