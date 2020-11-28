Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,578 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 41,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 5,273 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,082,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $512,697,000 after acquiring an additional 94,433 shares during the period. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $1,466,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,886,754.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $176,536.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 419,244 shares in the company, valued at $18,928,866.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,953 shares of company stock worth $8,377,444 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

BRKS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Brooks Automation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.44.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKS opened at $73.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.99 and a beta of 1.71. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $21.19 and a one year high of $73.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.88 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

