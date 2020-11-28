SG Americas Securities LLC Has $808,000 Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 74.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,322 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 6,979 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 130,814 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 51,356 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,311 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 505,161 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,016,000 after purchasing an additional 22,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,564 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. 66.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

In other news, Director David D. Davidar sold 32,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 634,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,086,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 5,600 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $318,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $59.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.95. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.41 and a 12-month high of $60.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.10.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.18. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.36%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GMED. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Globus Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.