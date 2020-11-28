Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 137.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,332 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,103 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Archrock were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AROC. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Archrock by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,192,536 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,567 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Archrock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,546,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Archrock by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,247,138 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 621,190 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Archrock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,084,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Archrock by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 329,819 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 155,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Archrock alerts:

In other news, SVP Eric W. Thode sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total value of $76,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,814 shares in the company, valued at $562,462.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Capital One Financial lowered Archrock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.67.

NYSE:AROC opened at $8.15 on Friday. Archrock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $10.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.89 and a beta of 2.73.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. Archrock had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $205.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.53 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.06%.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc operates as a midstream energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company offers natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also provides various aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AROC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC).

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.