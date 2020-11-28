Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,366 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Mimecast during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Mimecast by 205.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,093,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,558,000 after buying an additional 735,324 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Mimecast by 74.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 10,377 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mimecast by 457.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 248,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,337,000 after buying an additional 203,622 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mimecast during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Mimecast alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on MIME. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Mimecast to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Mimecast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.53.

In other news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $1,577,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,146,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,668,724.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total transaction of $94,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,697 shares in the company, valued at $270,265.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 193,780 shares of company stock worth $8,781,917. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MIME stock opened at $43.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Mimecast Limited has a twelve month low of $25.14 and a twelve month high of $54.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.21, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.29.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.12. Mimecast had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $122.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mimecast Limited will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.