Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 2,116 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,910 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,116 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 394,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 49,793 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 941,458 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after acquiring an additional 18,236 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter valued at $955,000. 39.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ET shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.82.

Shares of ET opened at $6.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.60. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.60 and a beta of 2.65.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.08 billion. Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.62%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.07%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.