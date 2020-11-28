Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.19% of Southwest Gas worth $6,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SWX. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Southwest Gas by 17.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 582,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,196,000 after purchasing an additional 85,113 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Southwest Gas by 29.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 355,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,534,000 after purchasing an additional 80,876 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its position in Southwest Gas by 13.3% during the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 564,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,650,000 after purchasing an additional 66,490 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the third quarter worth $2,447,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the third quarter worth $1,868,000. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWX opened at $66.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.20. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $81.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $791.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.95 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.87%.

In other Southwest Gas news, SVP Jose Luis Esparza, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $35,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Justin L. Brown sold 819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total transaction of $59,164.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,124 shares in the company, valued at $514,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 670 shares of company stock worth $41,326 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SWX shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Southwest Gas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.43.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2019, it had 2,081,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

