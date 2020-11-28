The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,162 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $6,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.13 per share, with a total value of $1,373,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 2,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.77 per share, for a total transaction of $63,121.38. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 312,221 shares of company stock worth $6,975,006. 32.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

AAT stock opened at $30.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.97. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.15 and a 1 year high of $48.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.22.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.08). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 10.38%. As a group, analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

