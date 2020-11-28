The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $6.76 Million Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.10% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $6,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.9% during the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 19.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 202,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,305,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.8% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $41.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.54 and a 1-year high of $47.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.94.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.75%.

In related news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $236,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,275.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KNX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. KCG cut Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday. Knight Equity cut Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.89.

Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

